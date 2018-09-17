NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlined the New York Air Show this past weekend, and CBS2’s Alice Gainer got the chance to fly along with the world-famous aviators.

She even took control of an F-16! The aircraft can withstand up to nine times the force of gravity, so the squad’s flight surgeon briefed Alice on what exactly that means and how to sit and breath through the experience.

“Gs are an accelerated force that produces a weight, and that weight can produce a blood flow issue,” Maj. Glen Goncharow said. “The F-16 is capable of negative three to positive nine Gs.”

WEB EXTRA: Maj. Goncharow Explains The Ins & Outs Of G-Forces

Some people can experience G-lock, meaning they pass out mid-flight. To prepare, Alice was outfitted in a flight suit complete with badges to boot. She also slipped into a G-suit, which inflates and squeezes on a flight occupant’s lower extremities to prevent blood from being pulled down.

Aftera helmet fitting her soon-to-be pilot, Maj. Branden Felker, went over their maneuvers.

“As soon as we climb away from the ground I’m now gonna start rolling,” Felker warned.

After a thorough equipment check on the aircraft which even donned Alice’s name, the jet took off into the clear blue skies above New Windsor, New York.

You can check out the rest of her adventure in the video above. Don’t worry, CBS2’s reporter-turned-fighter pilot also received a lesson in the eject button and how her parachute works… just in case.