Morning, everyone! Grab the umbrella because you’ll need it on and off today. The remnants of Florence is bringing rain through the region. Anyone is game for some heavy downpours at times, but the heaviest rain looks to be N&W of the city… a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess counties.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but at this time the severe threat appears to be limited. Poor drainage flooding will be the main impact, although can’t rule out some localized flash flooding where the heaviest cells set up. Highs this afternoon will be similar to yesterday in the upper 70s.

The wet weather tapers off overnight tomorrow and we dry out for Wednesday. Much brighter skies should prevail by Wednesday afternoon.

