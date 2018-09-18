  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

It will remain damp this afternoon with a few passing showers and t-storms. And with all the moisture present, downpours are possible which may lead to flooding. This has prompted the NWS to issue a flash flood watch for much of the area through early this evening. The good news is things should start to clear up by late this afternoon with just some leftover activity south and east. Outside of that, expect more humid conditions with highs near 80°.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Our skies will clear up tonight and it will also be a little less humid by daybreak. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s or so by then.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine — we’ll call it partly cloudy — with dew points continuing to fall. That said, it will be a little more comfortable with highs in the upper 70s again.

CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Thursday, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

