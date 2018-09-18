WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — There are new questions about whether the accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will testify against him.

President Donald Trump spoke out about the case yet again on Tuesday, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

“We should go through a process because there shouldn’t even be a little doubt. There shouldn’t be a doubt,” Trump said.

The president said he supports hearing from Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, over allegations of sexual misconduct, while blaming Democrats and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who was alerted of the allegation before committee hearings.

“She had this letter. Why didn’t she bring it up? Why she didn’t bring it up then?” Trump said.

Ford says Kavanaugh “pinned her to a bed,” “put his hand over her mouth” and “groped her” at a high school party in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh denies the accusation, saying Dr. Ford’s story is a “completely false allegation.”

“Hopefully the woman will come forward, state her case, he will state his case before representatives of the United States Senate, and then they will vote,” the president said.

However, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, said Blasey has not yet agreed to testify.

“I’m not worried about anything, except getting set up to have the hearing,” Sen. Grassley said.

Democrats are calling for a wider hearing.

“Let’s call all the relevant witnesses, not just two selected by Chairman Grassley. Let’s do this fair and full, and right,” New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

Democrats have sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House counsel Don McGahn asking for a background investigation.

“The previous background checks didn’t have this information to look at. It’s shameful that the White House, Department of Justice hasn’t instructed them to do that yet at this point,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.

But President Trump was asked if he supported an investigation by the FBI.

“I don’t really think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved. If they wanted to be, I would certainly do that. But as you know, they say this is not really their thing,” Trump said.

In a statement, the Justice Department said the accusation against Kavanaugh does not involve any potential for a federal crime. And in a letter to the committee, an alleged witness to the attack said he does not want to be questioned.