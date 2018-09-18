Filed Under:identity theft, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new warning was issued to parents, saying it’s time to start protecting children from identity fraud.

A recent survey found one million kids were victims of identity theft in 2017. With a child’s social security number, experts warn thieves can easily open up credit card accounts.

“Nobody knows until that child at some point 17, 18, 19 applies for his or her first credit experience and finds out their credit is horrendous,” Cyberscout founder Adam Levin said. “The problem is going to continue.”

Starting Friday, parents can put a credit freeze on their children’s information that will block crooks from using it.

