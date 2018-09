NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews rushed to the scene of a fire inside a parking garage in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday night.

The heavy smoke clouded the streets of the Theater District as crowds left Broadway shows.

The blaze started on the first flood of a three-story garage on 44th Street and 8th avenue.

There were some street closures as firefighters made final efforts to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were immediately reported in the fire.