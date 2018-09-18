WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Mamaroneck mother accused of killing her two-year-old daughter pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello learned more about the day Gabriella Boyd died.

Maria Solarzano covered her face and had nothing to say while leaving court in Westchester County, moments after watching her daughter Cynthia Arce refute the murder charges.

Solarzano discovered the violent scene in her Mamaroneck home on April 28. According to police reports and autopsy papers, the victim’s grandmother found the toddler’s body in bed “surrounded by stuffed toys.”

Arce had reportedly slashed herself and was in a bloody bathtub. The woman had written two notes to her mother; one said Gabriella was “joining the angels.” The other – an apparent suicide note – said Arce was “now with her daughter.”

Arce survived the alleged murder-suicide and then stabbed two police officers called to the scene before being shot by the first responders.

At one point the defense attorney said he thought psychological testing would delay the start of the trial for many months. That’s when Gabriella’s father, Stephen Boyd, let his feelings be known.

“I’ve been waiting five months,” the girl’s father screamed.

Exclusive: Father Struggling With Mysterious Death Of 2-Year-Old In Mamaroneck

“I don’t really have any response to that. He’s a grieving dad. So, it’s not really my place,” Arce’s lawyer, Richard Portale said.

Portale wants experts to look at undiagnosed postpartum depression or a psychotic episode as a possible explanation for the mother’s actions.

The medical examiner ruled the toddler’s death a “homicide” based on the circumstances and the notes left by Arce however, an autopsy did not reveal how Arce allegedly killed the child.

The victim’s father reportedly intends to sue Mamaroneck village police, claiming the night before the murder they failed to enforce a judge’s order giving him custody of his daughter.