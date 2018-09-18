Filed Under:Local TV, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer and his wife are facing fraud charges after allegedly trying to cash in on his mother’s death.

45-year-old Maria Ramos tried to hide her face as she was lead into a Brooklyn courtroom ahead of her husband, 52-year-old Officer Edward St. Hill, on Tuesday.

nypd officer and wife fraud charges 16 Year NYPD Veteran And Wife Charged With Cashing In Dead Mothers Benefits

Edward St. Hill and Maria Ramos leaving court in Brooklyn. (credit: CBS2)

According to investigators, the couple cashed the 16-year veteran’s dead mother’s pension and Social Security checks, and filled her prescriptions.

They also forged a death certificate, and Ramos posed as her dead mother-in-law in person and on the phone according to officials.

Both are being held on bail after pleading not guilty during the brief court appearance.

