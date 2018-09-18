NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer and his wife are facing fraud charges after allegedly trying to cash in on his mother’s death.

45-year-old Maria Ramos tried to hide her face as she was lead into a Brooklyn courtroom ahead of her husband, 52-year-old Officer Edward St. Hill, on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the couple cashed the 16-year veteran’s dead mother’s pension and Social Security checks, and filled her prescriptions.

They also forged a death certificate, and Ramos posed as her dead mother-in-law in person and on the phone according to officials.

Both are being held on bail after pleading not guilty during the brief court appearance.