HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An online gamer went way too far after losing a video game.

Suffolk County Police said they arrested a Huntington man for allegedly threatening to shoot an 11-year-old boy who recently beat him at “Fortnite.”

The boy told police that he received threatening text messages and online voice messages at around 9 p.m. Monday night through an Xbox game console.

The suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the child, possibly at his school, R.J.O. Intermediate in Kings Park, police said.

Michael Aliperti, 45, was arrested early Tuesday morning at his home. He is charged with harassment and acting in a manner to injure a child.

There was an increased police presence at the boy’s school Tuesday.