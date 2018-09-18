NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday’s storms created wet and miserable conditions for commuters across our area.

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Florence were impacting New York City, soaking subway stations and creating flash floods.

Video posted to social media showed commuters at the L Train station at First Avenue sloshing through ankle-deep water.

@MTA the 8th Ave bound L Train at 1st Ave is heavily flooding. Extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/dNsCCi8aAu — papi chulo (@hardwhitebarbie) September 18, 2018

Twitter user Danielle Lee Tomson posted a photo of flooding at the 28th Street 1 train station.

Hey @NYGovCuomo and @NYCMayorsOffice could you get over your beef and fund the @MTA so we don’t have bad sewers and flooding at 28th street 1 when there is rain?!?! pic.twitter.com/W6JSkVzBAj — Danielle Lee Tomson (@LeeTomson) September 18, 2018

“Just got off the C at 34th and got wet getting off the train because guess what! It’s raining on the platform,” wrote Keara Benton on Twitter.

Twitter user Rory Mondshein posted video of flooding at Penn Station.

“For anyone that says our transit system is fine and we can’t afford to fix it, check out Penn Station in a storm and tell me that it’s not going to cost our taxpayers more money to make short term repairs to fix the system [once] and for all,” Rory Mondshein wrote.

For anyone that says our transit system is fine and that we can’t afford to fix it, check out #PennStation in a storm and tell me that it is not going to cost our taxpayers more money to make short term repairs than to fix the system one and for all. #mta #fixthemta #CuomosMTA pic.twitter.com/kw5sbotyar — Rory M (@Rory_Moe) September 18, 2018

