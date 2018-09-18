NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday’s storms created wet and miserable conditions for commuters across our area.
The remnants of what was once Hurricane Florence were impacting New York City, soaking subway stations and creating flash floods.
Video posted to social media showed commuters at the L Train station at First Avenue sloshing through ankle-deep water.
Twitter user Danielle Lee Tomson posted a photo of flooding at the 28th Street 1 train station.
“Just got off the C at 34th and got wet getting off the train because guess what! It’s raining on the platform,” wrote Keara Benton on Twitter.
Twitter user Rory Mondshein posted video of flooding at Penn Station.
“For anyone that says our transit system is fine and we can’t afford to fix it, check out Penn Station in a storm and tell me that it’s not going to cost our taxpayers more money to make short term repairs to fix the system [once] and for all,” Rory Mondshein wrote.
Click here to check the current forecast.