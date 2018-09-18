Comments
SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A microburst uprooted trees and downed power lines Monday in Summit, New Jersey, leaving hundreds of customers in the dark.
Microbursts are sudden, intense downward bursts of wind produced by a thunderstorm. They typically happen in the Tri-State Area during the warmer months.
JCP&L crews are hoping to have power fully restored by noon Tuesday.
In the meantime, Franklin Elementary School is closed for the day.
As more rain moves into the area, officials are concerned about flooding due to blocked storm drains.