SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A microburst uprooted trees and downed power lines Monday in Summit, New Jersey, leaving hundreds of customers in the dark.

Microbursts are sudden, intense downward bursts of wind produced by a thunderstorm. They typically happen in the Tri-State Area during the warmer months.

JCP&L crews are hoping to have power fully restored by noon Tuesday.

In the meantime, Franklin Elementary School is closed for the day.

For Franklin School families only… Due to the power outage on Monday, there will be a Delayed Opening at Franklin only. If power isn't restored in time, there is a chance of a closing at FES. See district website. — Summit Schools (@SummitSchoolsNJ) September 18, 2018

As more rain moves into the area, officials are concerned about flooding due to blocked storm drains.