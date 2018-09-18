  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Teterboro Airport

TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a security breach at Teterboro Airport on Tuesday morning.

Police said a woman drove a black Honda Civic past a guard post on Industrial Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., and then drove across two active runways, authorities said.

The woman then got out of the car and ran into a wooded area.

Port Authority Police tracked her down and arrested her at a home near the airport.

CBS2 has a crew on the scene and we’re waiting to hear more on why this happened, including how she got past security.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

