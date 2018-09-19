NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teacher in the Bronx received a high honor on Wednesday after being named New York State’s 2019 teacher of the year.

Alhassan Susso is the first New York City teacher to win the award in 23 years.

Susso, who is visually impaired, immigrated to the United States from West Africa. He teaches at the International Community High School in the South Bronx.

The district he teaches in is said to be one of the poorest congressional districts in the country, but Susso says he works there because he wants to transform lives.

“All they see all day long is obstacles, and my job is to insure and guide them and help them to understand your obstacle does not define your future,” Susso said.

Susso’s colleagues say he stays late every day despite living over two hours away in Poughkeepsie. Last year, every student who completed his course graduated high school and 97 percent are now enrolled in college.