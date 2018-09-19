Filed Under:Borough Park, Brooklyn, Local TV, Maimonides Medical Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver struck a young boy who police say darted into a street in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the four-year-old was struck by a minivan after running onto 13th Avenue in Borough Park around 2 p.m.

Medics responded and rushed the child to Maimonides Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

Police say the 19-year-old driver of the Dodge Caravan remained at the scene, but will receive a summons.

