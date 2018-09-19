  • TV10/55On Air

Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn teacher was arrested Wednesday on allegations he produced child pornography.

Jonathan Deutsch, 34, appeared in federal court Wednesday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Prosecutors say Deutsch had sexually explicit images and videos of children and a teen that he targeted on Facebook beginning in early 2017.

Jonathan Deutsch. (credit: Leon Goldstein HS)

According to the charges, Deutsch contacted hundreds of apparent minors on Facebook and had “communications of a sexual nature” with at least 45 of them. He requested and received sexually explicit images or videos from at least four minors, often instructing them to perform sexually explicit acts and send videos or photos of those acts according to prosecutors.

Deutsch also send his victims secual photos he said were of himself, according to investigators.

“These are extremely disturbing allegations, and Mr. Deutsch will remain reassigned away from students,” Department of Education Spokesman Doug Cohen said in a statement to CBS2. “We will seek his removal from payroll and termination as soon as legally possible.”

Officials say Deutsch was a math teacher at Leon M. Goldstein High School for Sciences in Manhattan Beach. If convicted of any of the five counts, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years’ imprisonment.

The Brooklyn man is due back in court in October.

