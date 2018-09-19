  • TV10/55On Air

LONDON (CBSNewYork)Justin Bieber was spotted in London outside Buckingham Palace giving an impromptu performance for some fans and his new bride, Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old singer first told Baldwin he loved her before delivering an acoustic version of his 2016 song “Cold Water.”

The pop superstar kept it low key, wearing black shorts and a tie-dyed hoodie, he even left his guitar case open for tips.

Bieber was later spotted walking hand in hand with his new bride around the city.

