GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man with special needs died Wednesday after being struck by a driver in Bergen County.

Police have released surveillance video in hopes of catching the hit-and-run driver responsible.

Authorities said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday in front a group home for the disabled on MacArthur Avenue in Garfield, where 42-year-old man lived.

When first responders arrived, they found him lying in the road with serious injuries. He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where he later died.

Police said they were searching for a dark colored Chevy Suburban that’s missing its passenger side-view mirror and may have damage to the right side of its bumper, hood and windshield. The vehicle fled the scene heading north on MacArthur Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes the SUV is asked to call the police.