LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) – Actress Reese Witherspoon is out with a new book celebrating her Southern roots, and it includes a chapter on how to “hot-roll” your hair.

One reader, friend and actor Jennifer Garner, put it to the test.

The “Alias” and “13 Going On 30” star carefully followed the steps: “Apply mousse, get into the car and go where your going with the rollers in your hair – well good I have school pick up in a minute,” she said.

Eventually the rollers came off, and “voila” – Garner revealed her Southern bell look.

Witherspoon commented on the Garner’s video, writing : “This made my day! Uou are truly the greatest thing in hot rollers!!”

Garner grew up in West Virginia, while Witherspoon was born and raised in Tennessee.

