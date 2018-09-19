NORFOLK, Va. (CBSNewYork) – A member of the U.S. Navy from New Jersey has been killed in an accident on board an aircraft carrier.

21-year-old Airman Apprentice Joseph Min Naglak was struck by a propeller from a E-2C Hawkeye after securing the plane to the flight deck of the USS George H.W. Bush on Sept. 17.

Naglak was from West Windsor and enlisted in the Navy in April 2017.

“Those aboard USS George H.W. Bush will mourn Naglak’s passing and remember him always for his devoted service and sacrifice to our Nation,” the Navy said in a press release.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.