TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A rail rider in New Jersey managed to shoot video that shows a door wide open on a moving NJ TRANSIT train.

The passenger says he captured the footage while travelling on the Northeast Corridor from Trenton to New York Penn Station.

He posted the video to Twitter, where NJ TRANSIT reached out to him directly for details of the incident.

Welcome to NJ Transit pic.twitter.com/4DxtYZoU8L — G I O (@__jaypeg) September 18, 2018

The agency also released a statement, saying: “”While these types of incidents are extremely rare when considering the thousands of door openings/closings on NJ TRANSIT trains daily, NJ TRANSIT takes each of these cases extremely seriously.”

NJ TRANSIT will soon be able to hire more out-of-state train and bus operators to hopefully remedy an epidemic of annulled trains due to maintenance issues and a shortage of personnel. Engineers have also been leaving to go to other railroads that are paying $10 an hour more in wages.

In the past, state law has banned the agency from recruiting employees from New York or Pennsylvania. That will soon change after a residency review committee with the state’s Labor Department approved an exemption last week, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

Proponents say the new measure will help the agency increase its staff as it deals with the delays and cancellations that have had a crippling effect since the start of the summer.