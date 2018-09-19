NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City announced on Wednesday it’s raising screening standards for school bus drivers.

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Education says in addition to background checks at the Department of Motor Vehicles, all city school bus drivers will now have to go through the same screening as other DOE employees.

After a bumpy few weeks for our school buses, quick reforms are happening. More to come. 👇 https://t.co/ijvgBofQDM — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 19, 2018

The new screening will include fingerprinting, and comes as the DOE investigates claims that applications for school bus drivers were fraudulently approved.

According to published reports, more than 100 applications were given the green light without proper background checks.