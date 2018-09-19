PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rhys Hoskins became the seventh-fastest player to hit 50 career home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies kept pace in the NL East race with a 4-0 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Zach Eflin and five relievers combined on a six-hitter and Odubel Herrera added two-run homer for the Phillies, who won consecutive series for the first time since July 25 and stayed 5½ games behind division-leading Atlanta.

Noah Syndergaard (12-4) gave up two homers and four hits in four difficult innings, matching his shortest outing of the year on April 4 — also against Philadelphia. The right-hander posted a 5.75 ERA in four starts against the Phillies this year.

The Mets offense was held to just six singles, three by lead-off hitter Amed Rosario. The team also struggled in the clutch, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Hoskins’ opposite-field solo shot against Syndergaard in the first inning was his 32nd homer of the season and 50th in 192 career games. Only Rudy York (153), Mark McGwire (161), Gary Sanchez (161), Ryan Braun (171), Aaron Judge (174) and former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard (182) reached 50 quicker, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: INF Wilmer Flores, experiencing pain in both knees, was sent back to New York and scheduled to undergo tests Thursday. Jay Bruce made his 11th start at first base and first in five games.

Phillies: INF Asdrubal Cabrera (strained left calf) missed a second straight game.

WHEELER DONE

The Mets will skip RHP Zack Wheeler’s final two scheduled starts as a precaution, ending his breakout year.

Wheeler, who missed two full seasons following Tommy John surgery before returning for 17 starts last year, went 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 29 starts while throwing 182 1/3 innings.

After the All-Star break, Wheeler was 9-1 with a 1.68 ERA.

UP NEXT

LHP Jason Vargas (6-9, 6.47 ERA) moves back into the Mets rotation Thursday night and will oppose RHP Max Scherzer (17-7, 2.53) in the opener of a four-game series at Washington.

