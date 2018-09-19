NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police believe the same man is behind two sex assaults this month on the Upper East Side.

In the first incident on September 5, police said a 21-year-old woman was walking around 1 a.m. near East 94th Street and Park Avenue when the suspect reached up her skirt and grabbed her groin. She fell, and he fled on East 94th Street toward Third Avenue.

Then on September 15, police said a 22-year-old woman was walking around 2:50 a.m. near East 90th Street and Lexington Avenue when the suspect grabbed her from behind. He allegedly reached up her skirt, touched her groin and then threw her down to the ground. He fled west on East 90th Street and then north on Lexington Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with facial hair, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 to 11 inches tall, last seen wearing a navy blue Yankees hat, Nike T-shirt and blue jeans.

