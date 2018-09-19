PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Mets are shutting down right-hander Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season as a precaution, ending a successful year in which he logged nearly 100 more innings than 2017.

Manager Mickey Callaway said before Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia that they’d be “probably taking the best care of him” by holding him out of his final two starts.

Wheeler missed two full seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015. He returned last season and was 3-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 17 starts. This season, Wheeler went 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 29 starts while throwing 182 1/3 innings.

The 28-year-old Wheeler was dominant after the All-Star break, going 9-1 with a 1.68 ERA and solidifying his hold as the No. 3 starter behind Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

Callaway said Corey Oswalt will start in Wheeler’s place on Saturday at Washington.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)