Expect some stubborn clouds this afternoon with more breaks later in the day. The good news is, it will be rather comfortable with cooler temperatures and lower dew points. Enjoy it if you can, fall-lovers.

Clouds will remain in the mix tonight with perhaps a shower or even a little drizzle, but mainly to our north and west. As for temps, they’ll fall into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will feature as much cloud cover as today, if not a little more, but outside of some patchy morning drizzle, it stays dry. There won’t be a big jump in the temps either as we’ll likely only tack on a few degrees — mid 70s or so.

Then, on Saturday, expect more in the way of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.