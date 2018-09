By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A really wonderful stretch of weather lies ahead over the next few days, and actually, through most of your weekend.

We start off chilly today with temps in the 60s & 50s for most people. We could have a spot shower this morning plague us, but that’s about it.

The rest of the day is cool, in the 70s. tonight is another cool night on the 60s and Friday is slight milder overall in the upper 70s, nearing 80.