  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMDr. Phil
    9:00 PMWLNY News at 9PM
    10:00 PMJudge Judy
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMMike & Molly
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bergen County Sheriff, Local TV, New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The release of a disturbing recording has forced a New Jersey sheriff to issue a public apology.

In audio obtained by WNYC, a man criticizes Gov. Phil Murphy’s inauguration speech. The January recording allegedly included the voice of Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino speaking with colleagues.

The voice, believed to be Saudino, goes on to make racist remarks about black people, then a homophobic comment referring to New Jersey’s lieutenant governor, Sheila Oliver.

The voice asked if Oliver was gay because she’s never been married. The recording also criticized state attorney general Gurbir Grewal, a Sikh, saying Gov. Murphy only appointed him because of “the turban.”

“I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people of Bergen County for the insensitive recorded remarks that were made public,” Sheriff Saudino said in a statement Thursday.

“These remarks are not representative of the person that I am and they are in no way consistent with the manner in which I have conducted my life personally and as a law enforcement professional.”

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Murphy said he listened to the recording.

“If that is in fact his voice… Sheila and I, and our entire administration, find completely and utterly unacceptable, inconsistent with not just our values, but New Jersey values,” Murphy told reporters.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said he was shocked by the comments and believed the sheriff needed to step down.

Saudino has been sheriff of New Jersey’s largest county for nearly a decade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s