BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Lady Gaga is inspiring one Long Island school into kindness and bravery.

Thursday a pep rally was held at the school to celebration their participation in the “21 Days To Be Kind Challenge,” which encourages participants to do an act of kindness for themselves or others for 21 days, and is being promoted on social media with #BeKind21.

I'm so proud of Baldwin School District and how they're working to #BeKind21. Thank you Baldwin Schools for spreading my daughter's message of kindness and bravery, and helping to lead the way! https://t.co/9F3hMF67IL — Cynthia Germanotta (@momgerm) September 20, 2018

The challenge comes from Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, who co-founded the Born This Way Foundation, which calls on young people to foster kindness in their communities and schools.

The Baldwin Middle School is one of 20 participants nationwide and the only school in New York to join in the challenge so far.

It will conclude on the U.N. International Day of Peace, but students are encouraged to keep the kindness alive throughout the school year.

Sixteen days into the challenge, the school received an encouraging note from Germanotta.

“Just knowing you are leading the way on Long Island with this challenge warms my heart so much, and I can’t thank you enough for continuing to spread my daughter’s message of kindness and bravery in your communities,” she said.

