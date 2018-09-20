  • TV10/55On Air

MASTIC, N.Y.

MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police are searching for a woman they say caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage at a 7-11 after dumping her just-purchased drink all over a cashier’s counter.

A store video shows what happened on Aug. 30 at the 7-11 on Montauk Highway in Mastic, N.Y.

The woman takes the lid off the drink and dumps it on the counter.

The clerk says she was angry about the price of the coffee.

The store reports $200 worth of cigarettes stored under the counter were destroyed.

The woman was driving a large black GMC Yukon with New Jersey plates.

