Filed Under:Exclusive, Hit-And-Run Driver, Jessica Layton, Local TV, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young girl in Queens is recovering after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend. Her family claims police aren’t doing enough to find the suspect.

Tears streamed down the face of Akshita Bangay, who knows how lucky she is to even be alive after what happened on Sept. 15 around 6:30 p.m.

“I’m very mad at him,” the eight-year-old told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. “They hit me with the car.”

0920girl Exclusive: Family Angry With NYPD Response To Hit And Run Incident

Akshita Bangay (Credit: CBS2)

With her mom also outside, the third grader was riding her bike in front of the family’s Fairbury Avenue home when she was reportedly run down by a gray SUV.

Surveillance video caught the horrific collision, catching the vehicle with a smashed front end speed off and taking the girl’s bike with it.

Bangay somehow crawled from the street to the sidewalk with barely a scratch.

“Thank God, God give this gift to me, this is my gift,” the girl’s mother, Surjit Kaur said.

Grateful she can still hold her daughter, Kaur is furious the driver left the scene and that police didn’t do more when they called them.

CBS2 has learned that although two officers responded that night – and were allegedly shown video of the crash – no police report was taken.

“The reason why they did not file a report is under review,” NYPD sources said.

Just 24 hours after CBS2 started investigating the incident, two uniformed officers from the 105th precinct came back to take the formal report and confirmed they are investigating the hit-and-run.

The family said they’re still living in fear and won’t be fully satisfied until the person who left their daughter in the street is caught.

