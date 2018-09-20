  • TV10/55On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Company data breaches happen so often, you may not even pay attention when you hear about them.

But as CBS2’s cybersecurity expert Siobhan Gorman explains, you really should.

Anytime hackers penetrate a company’s computer system, your personal information may be vulnerable.

Department stores, airlines, restaurants – it seems no company is immune to the data breach bug.

This year alone, more than 470 breaches have compromised more than 800 million records.

Among the data at risk are names, social security numbers, home addresses and credit card numbers.

Every state has laws that require companies that compromise your personal information to tell you when happened, though the details they must disclose vary from state to state.

If this happens to you, place a fraud alert on your credit report so you learn about suspicious activity immediately. Set up alerts with your bank to notify you of anything amiss with your accounts.

Lastly, enroll in an identity theft protection program that will monitor your accounts and alert you when problems occur. It can also help you regain assets if they’re lost.

Hacking data is big business for criminals, but with these steps you can try to keep your personal information safe.

