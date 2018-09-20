Driver Facing Charges In Deadly Hit And Run Of Man With Special Needs

  • TV10/55On Air

GARFIELD, N.J.

GARFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A driver accused in the deadly hit-and-run of a man with special needs is expected to face a judge Thursday.

Police arrested the man Wednesday, two days after they say he struck the victim and left him to die.

The suspect is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Giovanni Rivera

Giovanni Rivera (Credit: Tom Rivera)

Giovanni Rivera, 42, was hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Monday in front of a group home for people with disabilities, where he lived, on MacArthur Avenue in Garfield, New Jersey. He died of his injuries Wednesday morning.

Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Paul Frischer, of Franklin Lakes. They believe he was behind the wheel of a Chevy Suburban that was seen on surveillance video.

“This is my baby, and you took my life,” said Rivera’s mother, Gloria. “The person that took his life, that left him in the street, should have never did this. You should’ve stood there and waited and called 911.”

Paul Frischer

Paul Frischer (credit: NYPD)

“Whether he was going to turn himself in, we don’t care. But it was out there. So he was going to get his,” Giovanni’s brother, Thomas Rivera, said.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge stopped by Frisher’s home, but no one answered the door. Authorities said he was employed as a building superintendent. It’s still unclear why he may have left the scene.

Whatever the reason, the Rivera family hopes justice will be served.

