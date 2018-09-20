NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been one year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

The Category 4 storm left the whole island without power for months, and it is still struggling to rebuild today.

Photos: Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican government recently announced nearly 3,000 people died in the storm, up from the original count of 64.

President Donald Trump disputed the latest death toll, claiming the Democrats were to blame for making him “look as bad as possible.”

The U.S. territory estimates it will take $139 billion to fully recover.