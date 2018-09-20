  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been one year since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

The Category 4 storm left the whole island without power for months, and it is still struggling to rebuild today.

Photos: Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto Rico

The Puerto Rican government recently announced nearly 3,000 people died in the storm, up from the original count of 64.

President Donald Trump disputed the latest death toll, claiming the Democrats were to blame for making him “look as bad as possible.”

The U.S. territory estimates it will take $139 billion to fully recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s