NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Leave me alone.

That was the message from Odell Beckham Jr. after the Giants’ all-everything wide receiver took to Twitter on Thursday morning to call out the NFL’s supposedly random drug testing policy.

Walkin in today to my 997,546 “””RANDOM””” PED drug test today. It’s actually funny how I “randomly” get tested every other week. Dear @NFL please stop sending these people, ur takin away from meeting times and film… thanks #ThisAintWhatYaLookinFor #ThisIsBeyondMeeeee — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2018

Does Beckham have a point? It depends on your perspective. According to the NFL policy and program on substances of abuse from 2016, players under contract are subject to testing throughout the year. Once a player has been notified that he has been selected, he has no more than three hours to submit a specimen.

Beckham may have a target on his back because of the controversial video that surfaced back in March showing him in bed with a woman and what appeared to be white powder, though the timing of the video and its content has never been fully explained. The woman in the clip told the the New York Post that Beckham was not doing drugs.

Since then, the 25-year-old wideout, who has a history of questionable behavior both on and off the field, has mostly gone out of his way to show the Giants that he has matured. The team has clearly been impressed because it signed him to the richest contract ever for a wide receiver.

And so far this season, Beckham has behaved himself and performed fairly well on the field. Though the Giants are 0-2 and their offense has been a work in progress, Beckham has 15 receptions for 162 yards.