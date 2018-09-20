WARWICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The weather may have you tempted to try some fall activities this weekend.

From Honeycrisp to Granny Smith, whatever your favorite may be, it’s peak apple picking season.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has what you need to know for your next trip to the orchard. She visited Masker Orchards in Warwick to speak with owner George Vurno.

“This is going to be a huge weekend for apple picking. It’s peak apple picking season, so we know people will be flooding the orchard this weekend. What is ripe for the picking?” Murdock asked.

“This year, everything seems to have come in at once,” Vurno said. “So we have the Red Delicious on the small trees. We have the Mcintosh. We have the Cortlands, we have the Jonagolds. We have the Granny Smiths, we have the Mutsus… Most of our apples are ripe right now.”

Prime Red, a variety primarily only found on Masker Orchards, has already past its prime.

“Even the experts don’t know what it is,” Vurno said. “But people who have come early… it’s got a following. We bought it as just a pollenator, and didn’t know it was going to be a delicious apple. People started saying ‘I love that apple, I love that apple.’ And the experts tell about the Prime Red that they don’t know what it is.”

“This is prime time,” Vurno said.