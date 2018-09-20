NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 18-year-old student was stabbed in front of a school in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at 250 East 164th St., which houses three schools, at around 1 p.m. The teen was approached by three-to-five men who demanded his cellphone, police said. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and rushed to Lincoln Hospital.

He was listed in stable condition and his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

“Safety is our top priority, and NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this troubling incident outside of the JHS 166 school building that occurred after dismissal,” Department of Education spokesperson Miranda Bardot said. “We will provide the school with additional safety and counseling support, and are working closely with NYPD as they conduct an investigation.”