  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Doctors
    09:00 AMCheaters
    09:30 AMCheaters
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, child pornography, Jenna DeAngelis, Jonathan Deutsch, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn teacher is out of the classroom and behind bars on child pornography charges.

Jonathan Deutsch, 34, is accused of targeting minors on Facebook to produce child porn.

He was a teacher at Leon M. Goldstein High School for Sciences in Manhattan Beach but was reassigned away from students beginning in January.

Deutsch faced a judge Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

jonathan deutsch Brooklyn Teacher Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn Charges

Jonathan Deutsch. (credit: Leon Goldstein HS)

Federal prosecutors allege the 34-year-old had children and teens send him sexually explicit content, often instructing the minors to perform sexually explicit acts and then send him photos and videos of the acts. He also allegedly sent them photos that he claimed to be of himself.

According to court filings, around January of last year, Deutsch began targeting Facebook users who appeared to be minors, messaging them to develop a relationship.

He’s accused of contacting hundreds of apparent minors and having communications of a sexual nature with at least 45 of them. He allegedly received sexual pictures and videos from at least four minors between the ages of 10 to 16 years old, who the FBI has identified.

The Department of Education released a statement, reading, “These are extremely disturbing allegations, and Mr. Deutsch will remain reassigned away from students. We will seek his removal from payroll and termination as soon as legally possible.”

Deutsch is due back in court next month. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s