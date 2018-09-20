NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn teacher is out of the classroom and behind bars on child pornography charges.

Jonathan Deutsch, 34, is accused of targeting minors on Facebook to produce child porn.

He was a teacher at Leon M. Goldstein High School for Sciences in Manhattan Beach but was reassigned away from students beginning in January.

Deutsch faced a judge Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Federal prosecutors allege the 34-year-old had children and teens send him sexually explicit content, often instructing the minors to perform sexually explicit acts and then send him photos and videos of the acts. He also allegedly sent them photos that he claimed to be of himself.

According to court filings, around January of last year, Deutsch began targeting Facebook users who appeared to be minors, messaging them to develop a relationship.

He’s accused of contacting hundreds of apparent minors and having communications of a sexual nature with at least 45 of them. He allegedly received sexual pictures and videos from at least four minors between the ages of 10 to 16 years old, who the FBI has identified.

The Department of Education released a statement, reading, “These are extremely disturbing allegations, and Mr. Deutsch will remain reassigned away from students. We will seek his removal from payroll and termination as soon as legally possible.”

Deutsch is due back in court next month. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.