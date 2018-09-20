NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire destroyed a vacant home in the Bronx Thursday morning.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.
The fire broke out at Concord Avenue near East 145th Street at 6:40 a.m.
