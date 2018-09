NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in Queens.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard in the Woodhaven neighborhood.

Police said the victim in her 50s was crossing the street when she was struck.

Authorities said the driver had the green light and stayed on the scene.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with critical injuries.