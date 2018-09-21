NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York is very familiar with controversial players, but last night Isaiah Crowell stood out.

While Jets fans were upset with the loss, Crowell’s actions had them disgusted, reports CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

The highest point of the Jets game came when Crowell pounded in a touchdown for a 14-0 lead. Seconds later they sunk to rock bottom

Crowell’s offensive celebration drew a flag, a likely fine, and a reprimand.

“That was inexcusable,” said head coach Todd Bowles. “We addressed it. It’ll never happen again.”

Crowell has a history in Cleveland. He was the Browns running back for their last victory two seasons ago. This celebration felt like a message to Cleveland.

Would he wipe his butt at any other stadium?

“I mean it was passion,” said Cromwell after the game. “I just gotta control myself. I don’t think it had anything to do with the stadium I was at. It just happened spur of the moment.”

The Giants aren’t immune to crass celebrations. After Odell Beckham Jr. pulled this move last season, he was fined $12,000 from the NFL and the Giants owner John Mara said, “I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior…and we intend to deal with it internally.”

There’s been no word if the Jets management will respond to Crowell’s reaction internally, but the NFL will – and it likely will include a bill.

His penalty was one of many that led to the Jets unraveling and losing this game to a team who only had one win over the past two seasons.