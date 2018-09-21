NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx neighborhood says one home is becoming an out-of-control party house. The owner listing it on rental websites and allegedly advertising drugs.

Even though police have been called to break up crowds weekly, they keep coming back.

Listed as a one of a kind house on the water for $943 a night on Airbnb, the Throggs Neck home claims to have enough room for over 16 guests.

What you don’t see in the website’s pictures is what has neighbors upset.

“Pot, noise, harassing the neighbors, they just get away with whatever they want,” Terry Dee claims.

An online invitation for a party last weekend at the Clarence Avenue address boasts a “weed friendly environment.”

“People getting arrested, parking wherever they want on the street, fights going on,” Mariella Baccellieri told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“They’re having sex on the porch, it’s ridiculous,” Terry Dee added.

Police have been called to the property five times since August. Over Labor Day weekend, officers found a 20-year-old woman unresponsive inside. She later died at a hospital.

“The other night when the cops were here they decided to climb over the fences to evade cops and jump onto other peoples properties,” Angel Torres explained.

Locals say the out-of-control partying has been going on for two months and the owner doesn’t live at the address.

CBS2 investigated the home, but no one answered the door Friday afternoon. A call to the owner was answered by a person who claimed he was out of the country before hanging up.

Once the sun set on Friday night, a car full of young adults pulled up and started unloading bags full of snacks, apparently for another gathering.

An unidentified house guest told CBS2 they were preparing for a party with about 15 people.

Police tell us they’re paying special attention to the residence and conducting directed patrols at the location. Several summons have already been issued this month at the property for disorderly conduct and refusal to disperse.