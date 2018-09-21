NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cellphone used by the suspect might provide key evidence in the murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano.

The 30-year-old from Howard Beach was killed in Spring Creek Park in August 2016.

Chanel Lewis, 20, was arrested in February 2017 and charged with first-degree murder and sexual abuse in the case.

Prosecutors said Lewis confessed to walking in the park when he spotted Vetrano running and became upset.

He grabbed her, punched her in the head and face and strangled her until she stopped struggling, prosecutors said. He denied sexually assaulting her.

On Thursday, prosecutors said Lewis’s cellphone had web searches for the phrase “forcible rape,” as well as pornography. They said that shows motive and the phone should be entered into evidence.

The defense wants to block the material.

The trial is set to start late next month.

Lewis faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.