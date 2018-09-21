CONGERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s another chapter in a story so special, Hollywood made it into a movie. A purple heart marine from Rockland County, and her devotion to her canine partner in bomb detection.

On Friday, the duo was honored again.

“If you have a pet or a dog I know how much you love that pet,” Megan Leavey said. “Times that by a thousand! Because of the situations that we were put in, I literally had to depend on him for not only my safety but other people’s safety.”

A new dog park in Congers commemorates Leavey and Sgt. Rex.

Their story was told in last year’s movie “Megan Leavey” starring Kate Mara. Leavey and Rex were wounded in Iraq in 2006 during their second six-month tour of duty detecting explosives. The former marine later worked tirelessly for years to change military policy so she could adopt Rex.

The two were finally reunited and shared a happy eight months in Rockland County – where Rex saw snow for the first time – before he died in 2012.

Now everyone who visits the two dog runs will be reminded of the duo who saved many lives during 100 dangerous missions overseas.

“The example of her service and his service is something that we can continue to just value and take meaning from,” Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

You have to believe Rex would wag his tail in approval.

Leavey has another canine companion now. Patriot is a retired bomb detection K-9 who worked with the NYPD.

The marine veteran is still working with animals, serving as a veterinary technician at an animal care center in Bergen County.