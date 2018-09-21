CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – We first told you about Jennifer Waller earlier this month when the New Jersey mother was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Her emotional video about the disease went viral, encouraging others battling cancer to stay positive. Waller now has better news to share – she’s cancer-free.

“I thought for sure, I would be in chemo for months and that my whole life would be starting over,” the mother of two told CBS2’s John Dias.

Earlier this month the 32-year-old was diagnosed with stage two colon cancer after a colonoscopy found a tumor.

“People all across the world have contacted me with their stories of hope and how they made it through,” she said.

Now it’s Waller explaining how she made it through; attributing it to a positive mindset and her talented doctors.

“He was able to get the entire tumor and the margins around it, he also collected 27 lymph nodes,” the cancer survivor explained.

Dr. Jeevan Vinod is the one who found the tumor. He said no one should ignore symptoms, no matter your age.

“It’s an indisputable fact that we are seeing younger people come in with colon cancer,” Dr. Vinod said.

The New Jersey mother now wants to create a non-profit called “Jen’s Journey” to spread awareness about colon cancer and help other young people pay for colonoscopies.

“They are very expensive and they are not always covered by insurance so you want to make sure you get screened and checked,” Waller explained.

Friends set up a GoFundMe page for Jennifer during her recovery, but since she is doing so well, she won’t need all the money. Waller plans to use the extra cash to start the non-profit.