NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Multiple subway lines routed around a subway station in Brooklyn after plaster fell onto the platform Friday morning.

Trains on the subway 4 and 5 lines bypassed Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in both direction.

Cracks and damage could be seen in the roof, and a mess of debris was left on the platform.

Crews are out cleaning up as part of the entrance to the station is blocked off.