  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMJudge Mathis
    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caught on camera, Crime, Groper, Local TV, Subway, Valerie Castro

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is caught on camera turning the tables on the man who assaulted her – fighting back and chasing him off.

Chantal Castanon is the woman you see in a video, chasing a man through the subway station at 42nd Street and Grand Central Terminal.

“It just happened so fast and when I saw it, I said wow, I can’t believe I actually did that, I didn’t even think about it!” Castanon told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

She says what the man did to her moments before sent her in to a fury. Castanon was so angry she says she had to fight back.

Castanon was headed home for the day after work on Aug. 31 around 2 p.m. She was walking down the stairs to catch the 4 train when the man walking up the stairs grabbed her behind.

“I felt the rage coming from my stomach, I was like what did he just do to me? Did he really just touch me like that and he didn’t even care, just walked off like it was nothing,” the woman explained.

“Really quickly it happened but he just like grabbed my whole buttocks.”

Surveillance video captured her reaction, running after the man and hitting him several times.

0921subway1 SEE IT: Woman Chases Down, Attacks Man Who Groped Her

(Credit: CBS2)

“I was just like you know what? You’re not touching me like that and getting away with it,” Castanon declared.

The groper reportedly kept apologizing but it did nothing to quell his victim’s anger.

Eventually Castanon’s attacker got away, surely never expecting the reaction he got. Castanon hopes by telling her story someone will turn him in.

0921groper SEE IT: Woman Chases Down, Attacks Man Who Groped Her

(Credit: CBS2)

“I just want him caught because you don’t know who he did it to or who he’ll potentially do it to and it has to be stopped.”

Comments (9)
  1. Steven Soleri says:
    September 24, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Now that is the way it is done. Not 36 years later.

    Reply Report comment
  2. John J KevlockSr says:
    September 24, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Self-defense, yes; vigilantism, no.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Rex Jones says:
    September 24, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    girl risked getting stabbed or something….be careful chasing perps

    Reply Report comment
  4. mjazzguitar says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    This guy seems to be incredibly naive.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Gene German says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

    THIS is how a woman reacts to sexual assault. She did not wait 35 years to do something about it. See the difference?

    Reply Report comment
  6. Charlie Whiting says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Yes Ma’am, you did what had to be done, all be it risky in these days of no civility. Green shirt boi is a coward perv. Put the animal down.

    Reply Report comment
  7. texasbred1937 says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:43 am

    By golly she’s a babe!

    Reply Report comment
  8. Nick Cignetti says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:41 am

    You are an idiot!!!!!

    Reply Report comment
  9. James Durkin says:
    September 24, 2018 at 11:18 am

    You go, girl!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s