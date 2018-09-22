NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole $800 from a bodega in Brooklyn.

It happened around 5 a.m. on August 29 on 13th Avenue near 74th Street.

Police said the suspects entered the store through its front gate.

Surveillance video shows them crawling back out and casually walking off.

Police described the suspects as Hispanic men in their 20s or 30s. One was last seen wearing a black T shirt and gray pants, while the other was seen wearing a black hat, orange vest, white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.