  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMPaid Program
    10:30 PMJudge Judy
    11:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    12:00 AMToni On! New York
    12:30 AMLaura McKenzie's Traveler
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMJetlife
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A motorcyclist was killed and five people, including an infant, were hurt Saturday in a crash in Brooklyn.

Police said the Suzuki motorcycle, driven by a 47-year-old man, was traveling north on Mother Gaston Boulevard near Belmont Avenue shortly before 4:20 p.m. when it collided with a Nissan, driven by a 29-year-old woman.

The car was trying to make a U-turn at the time, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe trauma and was later pronounced dead.

Five people, including an infant, inside the car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Their names have not yet been released. So far, no charges have been filed.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s