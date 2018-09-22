NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A motorcyclist was killed and five people, including an infant, were hurt Saturday in a crash in Brooklyn.

Police said the Suzuki motorcycle, driven by a 47-year-old man, was traveling north on Mother Gaston Boulevard near Belmont Avenue shortly before 4:20 p.m. when it collided with a Nissan, driven by a 29-year-old woman.

The car was trying to make a U-turn at the time, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe trauma and was later pronounced dead.

Five people, including an infant, inside the car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Their names have not yet been released. So far, no charges have been filed.

