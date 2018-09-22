MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested for driving while impaired by drugs after he struck and killed a bicycle rider on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say Vincent Rienzie Jr. was driving westbound on Route 25 in Middle Island early Saturday morning when his 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer veered out of his lane and struck a cyclist and a telephone pole.

The cyclist, 56-year-old Stephen Salzman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rienzie was transported by the Middle Island Fire Department to Stony Brook University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Rienzie was arrested on a charge of driving while impaired by drugs and was scheduled for arraignment Sunday.

