NEW YORK (CBS New York) – Some Knicks legends are returning for a cause.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, the Knicks and Fidelis Care are going to hold their first of three Knicks alumni benefit games to raise funds for non-profit youth community groups around the city.

Knicks alumni including John Starks, Allan Houston, Latrell Sprewell, Larry Johnson, Quentin Richardson, Rod Strickland and John Wallace will all be on-hand for the game.

This game is going to be played at Harry S. Truman High School in the Bronx at 2 p.m., with all the proceeds from the event benefiting New York Edge, a non-profit organization that helps bridge the opportunity gap among under-served students.

Along with admission into the game, there will also be a silent auction with Knicks memorabilia and exclusive experiences at MSG for Knicks games to help raise money for New York Edge.

For more information, see https://knicks.benefitgames.com/.