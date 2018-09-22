  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMRock the Park
    09:00 AMRock the Park
    09:30 AMJewels of the Natural World
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMDr. O Faithfully Transforming Health Care
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMCBS 2 Saturday News at 9a
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBS New York) – Some Knicks legends are returning for a cause.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, the Knicks and Fidelis Care are going to hold their first of three Knicks alumni benefit games to raise funds for non-profit youth community groups around the city.

Knicks alumni including John Starks, Allan Houston, Latrell Sprewell, Larry Johnson, Quentin Richardson, Rod Strickland and John Wallace will all be on-hand for the game.

This game is going to be played at Harry S. Truman High School in the Bronx at 2 p.m., with all the proceeds from the event benefiting New York Edge, a non-profit organization that helps bridge the opportunity gap among under-served students.

Along with admission into the game, there will also be a silent auction with Knicks memorabilia and exclusive experiences at MSG for Knicks games to help raise money for New York Edge.

For more information, see https://knicks.benefitgames.com/.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s